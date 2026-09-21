Thane: PSI Vijay Shankar Sangde, Bodyguard In Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Convoy, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest |

Thane: In a tragic incident, Vijay Shankar Sangde, a 57-year-old Police Sub-Inspector serving as a bodyguard in the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack on Monday.

PSI Suffers Cardiac Arrest at Government Rest House

According to initial reports, PSI Sangde was staying at the Government Rest House near Court Naka in Thane when he suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, where doctors declared him dead. His mortal remains have been shifted to the Thane District Government Hospital.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Naupada Police Station arrived at the spot. Senior officials from the Thane Police Department are reaching the government hospital.

Officer Was Posted at Kalyan Control Room

PSI Sangde, who was originally posted at the Kalyan Control Room, was currently deployed on security duty attached to the Deputy Chief Minister's security detail. Colleagues and fellow officers expressed grief upon hearing the news of his sudden demise.

Originally a native of Junnar, his final rites will be performed in Junnar, according to police officials.

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