Thane: Probationary PSI lodged in Kalyan district jail for abetment of suicide case cracks pre-exam of MPSC

Thane: While, an inmate went lodged inside jail is seen differently by the society but a probationary police sub-inspector arrested for abetment of suicide case lodged inside Aadharwadi or Kalyan district jail took the time inside to achieve further studies. The PSI cracked pre-exam of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to acheive his goal of becoming an class-one officer rather it be Deputy Superintendent or Deputy collector or Tehsilsar.

The inmate identified as Deepak Chandrakant Chavan in his early 30's was arrested by the Shivaji Nagar police in Ambarnath in abetment of suicide case ten months ago. Chavan had just completed his probation and was arrested to sent at Aadharwadi ime Kalyan district Jail.

AS. Sadaphule, Superintendent of Kalyan District Jail said, "Chavan approached us showing interest for further studies i.e to appear for the pre-exams of MPSC. Accordingly, taking courts order, which gave a green signal he started his studies and applied for the exams online," he added.

Sadaphule further added that on January 23, 2022 Chavan appeared for the pre-exam at a centre in Thane. "As per the scheduled exams he was sent at the centre to appear for the exam with police bandobast. Recently the result of the pre-exam came and he had crack it out," he added.

The jail authorities seeing his kin for further studies arranged him books required. "After observing him for a months and his efforts for studies we shifted him to a seperate barrack so that he spent times in studies. He will now appear for further exams as per the requirement. However, as we have the books and syllabus with us we appeal among the inmates about those interested in MPSC can come forward and Chavan may help them in their studies. Also, we are inspiring inmates by giving them live example of Chavan who also share his journey to start the same," added Sadaphule.

It was all possible under the guidance of Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons Atul Kulkarni and Ankush Shinde, Inspector General, Prison.

Sources from the Kalyan district jail had also open an centre of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Nashik. YCMOU had came up with different courses specially for the prisoners to get educated and earn a living and get a good job when they are out. The university is of Maharashtra board and provides the prisoner with certificate clarifying their name and not an prisoner.

Sadaphule said in 2020-21, around 26 inmates had appeared for the pre-exam and had passout to study further. Similarly, In 2021-22 around 25 inmates had enrolled for the pre-exam. Meanwhile, around 15 undertrial inmates had enroll a d got admission in the FYBA and have started their studies. "Those interested come forward showing their interest. We accordingly arranged them with booked provided by the university which help them keep busy in studies and complete their education by being in jail," he added.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 10:34 PM IST