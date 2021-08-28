Thane: Powerloom worker dies of electric shock in Bhiwandi town

A 42-year-old powerloom worker died due to electrocution while working in a factory in Bhiwandi, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday and the deceased was identified as Rambabu Chotelal Paswan, the police said in a release.
He was working in a factory at Phule Nagar when he stepped on a wire connected to a motor that was powering a machine, the release said.
The worker received a high voltage shock and was rushed to a private medical facility from where he was referred to a government hospital in Bhiwandi, where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.
The police have registered a case of accidental death, the release said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)