Thane: Powerloom worker dies of electric shock in Bhiwandi town

A 42-year-old powerloom worker died due to electrocution while working in a factory in Bhiwandi, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday and the deceased was identified as Rambabu Chotelal Paswan, the police said in a release.

He was working in a factory at Phule Nagar when he stepped on a wire connected to a motor that was powering a machine, the release said.

The worker received a high voltage shock and was rushed to a private medical facility from where he was referred to a government hospital in Bhiwandi, where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, the release said.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:03 AM IST