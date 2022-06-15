e-Paper Get App

Thane: Polio pulse vaccination drive planned in district on June 19

A total of 1,74,502 rural and urban children will be vaccinated under the initiative, with 1373 booths, 1276 teams, 176 mobile teams and 62 transit teams

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
A child is vaccinated on Pulse Polio Day in Gwalior (Representative Image) | Wikimedia Commons

Thane: The sub-national Pulse Polio vaccination campaign will be held on June 19 in Thane district.

The zilla parishad chief executive officer Dr Bhausaheh Dangade held a district-level coordination committee meeting to review the preparations.

At the meeting, Dangade appealed to officers to maintain the performance of the district at 100 per cent, as seen in the last five campaigns.

District health officer Dr Gangadhar Parge and district immunisation officer Anjali Chaudhary were present at the meeting, along with other municipal and taluka health officers.

The vaccination drive will be organised in the rural areas of Ambernath, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Murbad talukas.

A total of 1,74,502 rural and urban children will be vaccinated under the initiative, with 1373 booths, 1276 teams, 176 mobile teams and 62 transit teams.

