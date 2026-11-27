Thane Police’s Bharosa Cell has helped reconcile 782 families through counselling and dialogue between 2022 and November 2026 | File Photo

Thane, November 27, 2026: The Bharosa Cell and Women’s Grievance Redressal Cell, operating under the Crime Branch of the Thane Police Commissionerate, has reconciled 782 families through counselling between 2022 and November 23, 2026.

The cell handles complaints related to domestic disputes and marital discord across Thane city. After registering a grievance, trained counsellors summon both the complainant and the respondent—including spouses and other concerned relatives—to resolve misunderstandings through constructive dialogue and mutual understanding.

782 Families Reunited Since 2022

Between 2022 and November 23, 2026, the cell resolved 782 cases of marital and family conflict. Year-wise data shows 207 families were reunited in 2022, 146 in 2023, 114 in 2024, and 149 in 2025, followed by 166 reconciliations between January 1 and November 23, 2026.

The initiative was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dumbare, Joint Commissioner of Police Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Panjabrao Ugale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsinh Jadhav, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch, Detection-II) Vinay Ghorpade.

The counselling operations were executed by Police Inspector Satishchandra Rathod, Woman Police Sub-Inspector Akanksha Kale, Police Sub-Inspector Suresh More, along with Bharosa Cell officers, personnel, and counsellors.

Also Watch:

Counselling Aims To Restore Family Stability

By intervening constructively in domestic disputes, the unit’s staff and counsellors have worked to keep households intact. Police officials stated that reuniting 782 families goes beyond mere statistics, reflecting restored trust, warmth, and stability within those homes.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/