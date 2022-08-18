e-Paper Get App

Thane police return valuables worth 35 lakh to owners

At the event, organised under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Thane Police Vinaykumar Rathod, Rs 16 lakh cash, 12 four-wheelers and two-wheelers, 200 grams of gold ornaments, 75 mobile phones and laptops were returned to the owners.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
Thane police return valuables worth 35 lakh to owners | Abhitash Singh

Thane police on August 17 held an event to hand over seized valuables to their owners at Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium. Valuables worth Rs 35 lakhs recovered was handed over.

At the event, organised under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Thane Police Vinaykumar Rathod, Rs 16 lakh cash, 12 four-wheelers and two-wheelers, 200 grams of gold ornaments, 75 mobile phones and laptops were returned to the owners.

All the Thanekars have expressed their satisfaction to get back their items during the 75th year of Indian Independence.

Senior police officials like Sulbha Patil, Rajesh Babshetty, Uttam Sonwane, Sadashiv Nikam and all officers, enforcers of Vartaknagar Division were present during the event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiThane police return valuables worth 35 lakh to owners

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka's Mudhol Hound canines join special protection squad for PM

Karnataka's Mudhol Hound canines join special protection squad for PM

Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer on conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar row: 'No case is made out under PMLA'

Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer on conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar row: 'No case is made out under PMLA'

On this day, Virat Kohli scored his first run for India 14 years ago; watch

On this day, Virat Kohli scored his first run for India 14 years ago; watch

Police: Death toll in Afghan capital mosque bombing now 21

Police: Death toll in Afghan capital mosque bombing now 21

1st ODI: India captain KL Rahul win toss, opts to bowl against Zimbabwe

1st ODI: India captain KL Rahul win toss, opts to bowl against Zimbabwe