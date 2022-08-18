Thane police return valuables worth 35 lakh to owners | Abhitash Singh

Thane police on August 17 held an event to hand over seized valuables to their owners at Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium. Valuables worth Rs 35 lakhs recovered was handed over.

At the event, organised under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Thane Police Vinaykumar Rathod, Rs 16 lakh cash, 12 four-wheelers and two-wheelers, 200 grams of gold ornaments, 75 mobile phones and laptops were returned to the owners.

All the Thanekars have expressed their satisfaction to get back their items during the 75th year of Indian Independence.

Senior police officials like Sulbha Patil, Rajesh Babshetty, Uttam Sonwane, Sadashiv Nikam and all officers, enforcers of Vartaknagar Division were present during the event.