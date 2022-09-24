Thane police issue notice to female driver who hit delivery boy

Representative Photo |

Thane: Kasarwadawli police have identified and sent notice to the female car driver who allegedly hit a 19-year-old delivery boy, causing his death, while parking her vehicle on Thursday.

The police have identified the driver as Suchismita Bandyopadhyay (46), a resident of Rodas Enclave Wood Park at Hiranandani Estate in Thane.

Earlier on Thursday, Bandyopadhyay had come to drop her child at Hiranandani Foundation School. When returning home, she hit the delivery man. Dhokane suffered injuries to his head and nose after getting from the car and dashing onto a nearby pole. The delivery boys was declared dead by doctors.

Rajesh Babshetty, senior police inspector, Kasarwadawli police station, has confirmed the news. The police said, " The police have sent the body of Dhokane for postmortem as per the procedure and after that, handed over the body to his family and sent notice to the woman as per CRPC section 41A to mark her presence in local police station within the next seven days. We are going as per rule as it is a bailable offence."