Thane police bust prostitution racket and arrest one female pimp

Thane: The Thane police anti-human trafficking cell team on Friday, July 22, 2022, in a major crackdown, busted a prostitution racket operating in Thane and rescued three women from the vicious cycle. The police also arrested one female pimp who was running a prostitution racket.

The officials from the anti-human trafficking cell said, "On Friday, July 22 the anti-human trafficking cell team after receiving a tip-off from close sources laid a trap in the evening by sending a decoy customer near a restaurant in the Wagle Estate area. The cops arrested a woman who was allegedly running the prostitution racket and rescued three women. The two women aged 22 from West Bengal and one 18-year-old native of Samastipur in Bihar."

Mahesh Patil, senior police inspector, anti-human trafficking cell, Thane said, "We have arrested one woman who used to convince the young girls and women who were in need of money to take up the prostitution job. The accused woman used to charge Rs 20,000 per customer and pay just Rs 3,000 out of it to the victims. The accused and the victims worked as bar dancers in Dombivali township but as the money earned from it was insufficient they had taken up the flesh trade."

Patil further added, "One of the rescued women aged 22 hailing from West Bengal informed us that she was compelled to take up prostitution to pay for the medical treatment of her father who was suffering from tuberculosis."

The three rescued women were sent to a shelter home and police have registered a case against the accused woman under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Immortal Traffic (Prevention) Act.

