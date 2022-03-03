Thane: Police arrests director of investment firm for cheating 37 victims to tune of Rs 2.56 crore

The Economic Offence Wing of Thane police have arrested a 35-year-old trader and a director of an investment firm for cheating 37 victims to a tune of Rs 2.56 crore. The police said the accused lured the victims of 3 percent returns on investment in share market and cheated them for cash in lakhs.

The police said the accused is identified as Tushar Tanajirao Salunke 35, a resident of Hiranandani Meadows, Pokharan road no: 2, Thane.

The police during investigation found Salunke is the director of Suntan Investment and Research. Salunke, a trader and director of the firm, has been trading since 2012. "He used to ask people to invest in his firm. He would trade money in the share market and return it with profit. He used to assure people a return of 3 percent on their investments," said a police officer.

The police said in 2018 and 2019 many people invested in Salunke's firm. "But neither he gave them the returns nor he gave the principal amount," added the police officer.

Jagdish Panhale, assistant police inspector, EOW, Thane said a written complaint was given by the victims in November 2021. Accordingly a case has been registered on February 23, at Chitalsar police station in Thane for cheating under sections of the Indian penal code.

Panhale added that Salunke was arrested on February 23. He was produced in court and was remanded in police custody till March 4.

The police during investigation found Salunke had cheated around 37 victims to a tune of Rs 2,56,37,423. "He has deposited the amount into different bank accounts owned by Salunke. We are further investigating the matter and found there are a total of 9 people who along with Salunke were into the trading business," said a police officer.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:23 PM IST