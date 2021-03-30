Thane Police arrest history-sheeters with valuables worth Rs 5.82 lakh

Thane: Thane crime branch arrested two history-sheeters who have burglary and bike theft cases registered against them at various police stations in Thane.

"Both the accused are minor, who are connected to a group involved in the cases of burglary and bike thefts at Naupada, Kalwa, and Bhiwandi police stations. Both were nabbed from Ambivli police station following a tip-off," said a police official from Thane.

The officials from Thane's crime branch unit-1 have seized 6 two-wheelers and 4 mobiles worth Rs 5.82 lakh.

"There are 8 more members who are involved with these two accused with theft and burglary cases in above-mentioned police stations. The accused are also booked for an attack against one of the police after stealing the vehicle," said official.

Further investigation is underway to trace other accused involved in the aforementioned crimes.