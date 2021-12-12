Thane: Police arrest 2 for murder of man after feud over chicken

Thane: The Chitalsar police in Thane have arrested two people for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man. The police said the deceased was demanding chicken from the shop, which led to an argument and the duo assaulted him with a sharp weapon.

The police said the deceased is identified as Asharam Indramani Yadav (35), a resident of Kokanipada, Pokharan road number 2, Thane West.

The police said the incident took place on December 1 in-between 2 pm to 3 pm at Bismillah Chicken shop, Kapurbawadi, Thane. The accused are identified as Sanjeev Lalji Vishwakarma (47), a resident of Nullpada who had done the fabrication job of the chicken shop and Shahid Khan (22), who works as a helper with the chicken shop.

"The deceased went to the chicken shop and demanded chicken meat in the name of Chamunda. It led to an argument and the duo assaulted him with a sharp weapon and injured him," said a police officer.

The police said the deceased Yadav was seriously injured and admitted in a hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on December 10. "On his sister's complaint a case has been registered and investigation is going on," said a police officer.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 07:33 PM IST