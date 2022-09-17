Thane: Passengers end up Kalwa car shed after doors of AC local fail to open at Thane station

CSMT-Thane local at Thane station on Friday night. Passengers allege that doors of this train failed open at Thane station |

Thane: Nearly 50 passengers aboard CSMT-Thane air-conditioned local train ended up at the Kalwa car shed after the doors failed to open at the Thane railway station on Friday night. The guard of the train, however, refuted the claims and said that doors had opened in Thane for the passengers to alight.

Meanwhile, Central Railway (CR) has initiated an inquiry to find the exact cause of incident.

"Prima facie it appears to be guard's fault who may be pressed the door opening button before the train came to a complete halt, hence the doors of the train did not open," a CR officer said, adding that it was Thane-bound local, hence the train was sent to the car shed as per schedule.

"The CSMT-Thane AC local reached Thane station at 11.43 pm on September 16. As per train manager's (Guard) statement, the doors had opened after pressing the button. However, keeping in view the complaint received from a commuter on social media, we are also scanning the CCTV footage for more clarity and taking necessary action on the matter," said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO of CR.

Omkar Mankame, a passenger, tweeted at 11.57 pm on Friday, "10:20 AC Thane Local Doors not opened in Thane, we are stuck in the train. The train is directly sent to the carshed. Need a action and solution " (sic).

Despite repeated attempts Omkar didn't take the call from FPJ, but a source confirmed that the doors of said AC local did not open at Thane.

"When train stopped at the entry of Kalwa car shed, the passengers somehow managed to open the door and deboard from the train," an official told FPJ.

Earlier, in the 2nd week of July, the doors of CSMT-bound local did not open at Dadar station as the guard had pressed the wrong button.

A senior CR official said they are trying to make guards friendlier with the AC local trains and a special session will soon be organised for them.