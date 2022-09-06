Thane: Over 11,000 Ganesh idols along with 1,003 Gauris immersed on sixth day of Ganeshotsav | FPJ/Abhitash Singh

On the sixth day of immersion on September 5, a total of 11,129 Ganesha idols along with 1003 Gauris were emotionally immersed in a well-organized manner by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

A large number of devotees immersed Ganesha idols and Gauri for six days in the artificial ponds created by the TMC, which shows the successful implementation of the tradition of eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav. Also, a total of 178 Ganesha idols received in the Municipal Corporation's Ganesh Idol Acceptance Center were ritually immersed. For Gauri Ganapati immersion, citizens also immersed Ganesha idols through online time slot booking.

Like every year, Thane Municipal Corporation has prepared an alternative Ganesha immersion system for one and a half days, five days, Gauri Ganapati immersion, seven days, and ten days of public Ganesha immersion in the city. Under this arrangement, the Municipal Corporation has provided two artificial ponds at Railadevi, Ambeghosale, Upvan Palaidevi, Nilakant Woods, Tikujini Wadi-Balkum Rewale, Kharegaon etc. Besides Parsik Retibandar Visarjan Mahaghat and Kolshet Mahaghat, Visarjan Mahaghat has been constructed at Mithbandar, Kalwa, and Gaimukh. An alternative immersion arrangement has also been made at Dattaghat at Masunda Lake in the centre of the city. Apart from that, arrangements have been made to accept this Ganesha idol at the ghat next to the statue of Ahilyabai Holkar of Masunda Lake.

Taking advantage of this alternative arrangement created by the civic body this year, thousands of devotees in the city duly immersed their Gauri Ganpati in a devotional atmosphere. This year, 10861 household Ganesha idols, 1003 Gauri idols, 90 public Ganesha idols, and 178 approved idols were immersed on the 6th Gauri Ganapati Visarjana Day.

760 household Ganesha idols and 61 Gauris were immersed in the artificial ponds at Masunda and Ahilya Devi Holkar in the city. While 1110 household Ganesha idols and 87 Gauris were immersed at Datta Mandir Ghat, 509 household Ganesha idols, 37 Gauris, and four public Ganesha idols were immersed in the Kharegaon artificial lake.

393 household idols and 18 gauris at Neelkanthwoods (Mulla Bagh), 333 Ganesha idols and 55 gauris at the artificial lake at Ambeghosale, 416 domestic Ganesha idols, 7 public Ganesha idols and 13 gauris at Rewale artificial lake, 106 domestic Ganesha idols and 7 at Khidkali lake. 199 household Ganesha idols, 12 public Ganesh idols and 20 Gauris were immersed at Gauri, Shankar Mandir Lake, and 1468 home-made Ganesha idols, 12 public Ganesha idols and 69 Gauris were immersed at Upvan Lake.

Among the 738 domestic Ganesha idols, 11 public Ganesha idols, 77 Gauris and 178 accepted Ganesha idols were immersed at Visarjan Mahaghat, built at Parsik Lake. 273 domestic Ganesha idols, 2 public Ganesh idols and 6 Gauris were immersed at Gaimukh Ghat 1, and 60 domestic 540 domestic Ganesha idols, 2 public Ganesha idols, and 5 Gauris were immersed at Gaimukh Ghat 2.

540 domestic Ganesha idols, 2 public Ganesha idols, and 182 Gauris were immersed at Mithbandar Ghat. Whereas there are 823 household Ganesha idols and 116 Gauris at Railadevi Ghat 1, 1038 household Ganesha idols and 130 Gauris at Railadevi Ghat 2, 1006 household At Kolshet Ghat 2, 39 public Ganesha idols and 65 Gauris, 416 household Ganesha idols at Rewale Lake, 7 public Ganesh idols and 13 Gauris, 74 household Ganesha idols and 2 Gauris at Atmaram Balaji Ghat, 199 household Ganesha idols and 20 Gauris at Shankar Mandir Lake, and 932 household Ganesha idols and 53 Gauris were immersed at Diva Visarjan Ghat.

The TMC was ready to ensure that the alternative immersion process created by the civic body did not face any problems. Volunteers, security guards, lifeguards, and firemen were deployed by TMC at all the Visarjan ghats.