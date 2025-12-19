Thane News: Special POCSO Court Convicts 22-Year-Old Mira Road Salon Stylist For Sexual Assault Of Minor, Awards 3 Years’ Jail

Thane POCSO court convicts a Mira Road unisex salon stylist for sexually assaulting a minor | Representational Image

Thane, Dec 19: A Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court, Thane, has convicted Aadil Salmaani, a 22-year-old hair stylist working at a unisex parlour in Mira Road, for the sexual assault of a minor.

Jail Term Awarded Under IPC And POCSO Act

The court, presided over by Judge Ruby Malvankar, found Salmaani guilty of outraging a woman’s modesty and under the stringent provisions of the POCSO Act. He was sentenced to one year of imprisonment for the former and three years for the latter.

Court Observes Modesty Is Integral To Womanhood

In the sentencing order, the court emphasised that modesty is an inherent characteristic of femininity and an integral part of a woman’s being. “Any violation of this intrinsic quality constitutes an offence,” the court noted.

“It is a serious offence under Section 354 of the IPC. Though the victims in this case are children, they also possess modesty. The prosecution has proven the offence beyond reasonable doubt.”

Judge Highlights Severe Mental Trauma To Victim

The judge further remarked on the trauma caused to the victim: “The accused showed an ugly face of lust and indecency to a child victim who had visited the salon simply to get a decent look. She faced severe mental trauma. Such incidents must be dealt with sensitively and with circumspection, while also considering mitigating factors to meet the ends of justice.”

Incident At Mira Road Salon In 2017

The incident dates back to July 16, 2017. The victim, who was 17 at the time, visited Manaal Unisex Salon with her mother to redeem an Rs 800 coupon for a hair spa. The salon manager assigned Salmaani to the task. After washing her hair, Salmaani led the teenager into a private cabin.

Assault Took Place In Private Cabin

While the victim was in the cabin, her mother had to briefly return home to serve a meal to the victim’s father. Taking advantage of her absence, Salmaani offered the victim a massage under the guise of the spa treatment. Despite her resistance, the accused forced himself upon her.

Victim Raised Alarm, FIR Registered

The victim raised an alarm regarding his behaviour and immediately called her mother back to the salon. After returning home, she informed both parents of the assault, leading them to file a First Information Report (FIR) at the local police station.

Defence Rejected By Court

During the trial, the accused denied the allegations, claiming the victim had demanded a free haircut in addition to the hair spa. He argued that when he refused to provide the service for free, the victim became annoyed and filed a false case against him. However, the court rejected this defence, citing the consistent testimony of the witnesses and the prosecution’s evidence.

