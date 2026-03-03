Thane News: Road Cave-In At Majiwada’s Golden Dyes Naka; Truck Trapped, No Injuries Reported

Road Cave-In At Majiwada’s Golden Dyes Naka; Truck Trapped, No Injuries Reported | Representation Image

Thane, March 2, 2026 – A major road cave-in occurred today near Golden Dyes Naka on LBS Road, Majiwada, Thane (West). A heavy vehicle got trapped, but no casualties or injuries were reported.

​Incident Overview

The incident took place around 2:35 PM in front of Param Hospital, adjacent to I.B. Iron Mart and Golden Tea Shop. The passing truck sank into the depression, immediately disrupting local traffic.

Emergency Mobilization Efforts

Upon receiving the alert from Police Constable Saudagire, multiple departments of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and local law enforcement rushed to the site to start recovery and repair operations.

Personnel and Resources on Site:

Kapurbawdi Police: Managing traffic flow and cordoning off the area.

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC): Rescue personnel with one pickup vehicle present.

TMC Water Supply Department (Uthalsar Ward): Engineers with JCB inspecting pipeline integrity.

Public Works Department (PWD): Assessing structural damage to the road.

Officials confirm no injuries. Departments have been notified to start emergency repairs. The Disaster Management Cell has instructed engineering teams to prioritize road restoration.

A detailed "Action Taken Report" (ATR) has been requested to ensure long-term stabilization. Motorists are advised to use caution or take alternative routes during JCB operations and debris clearance.

