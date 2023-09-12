Thane News: Mumbra Police Recover 16 Gelatin Sticks, 17 detonators From Reti Bundar, Sand Mafia's Role Under Scanner (Watch)

Prashant Narvekar

Thane: In a shocking recovery, 16 gelatin sticks and 17 detonators were found on the shore of the creek at Retibandar near Mumbra town on Tuesday afternoon.

The police rushed to the spot and seized the explosive stockpile.

#Thane: #Mumbra Police recovered a number of #gelatin sticks and explosives at the Reti Bundar in Mumbra on Tuesday. According to initial reports, a total of 16 detonators and 17 gelatin sticks were seized from the site by the police.



By: Prashant Narvekar pic.twitter.com/p7yVRRNXtg — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 12, 2023

Speaking about the recovery, a police official said, "A vigilance team attached to collector office went to Diva creek today to take action against those indulging in illegal sand mining. They recovered two barge there. In one barge, there were 16 gelatin sticks, while the other one had 17 detonators. We have initiated further action."

The police official assured that the gelatin sticks were found near the creek and there were no threats to places of idol immersion in the backdrop of the upcoming Ganpati festivities.

Prashant Narvekar

Prashant Narvekar

Prashant Narvekar

Preliminary police investigation indicates that these explosives were utilized for illicit sand mining through suction pumps. While there is no evidence of an assassination attempt in this incident, law enforcement has raised the possibility that the gelatin sticks may have been brought by individuals associated with the sand mafia to extract sand from the bay. On Tuesday afternoon, local fishermen observed suspicious activity along the sandbar bay near Mumbra. They promptly reported this to the police, leading to the revelation of this incident. In response, a team comprising Mumbra police and the crime branch swiftly arrived at the scene to conduct further investigations.

Read Also Thane News: Bandh Called By Sakal Maratha Morcha Receives Mix Response

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)