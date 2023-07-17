Thane News: Innovative 'K31' Technology Used To Construct Road In Bhiwandi

Due to the presence of mud and swamps caused by the monsoon, traffic in the Mainde, Vanchapada, and Bijpada areas of Bhiwandi, Thane district, was severely obstructed. To address this problem, a road construction project utilizing the 'K31' technology has been successfully completed as part of the National Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, using funds provided by Union Minister Kapil Patil.

Under the guidance of Manuj Jindal, the Chief Executive Officer of Thane Zilla Parishad, and Rupali Satpute, the Additional Chief Executive Officer, a total length of 1.719 km road has been constructed using the innovative 'K31' technology. This project serves as an experimental endeavor aimed at eradicating the challenges posed by traditional road construction methods.

The implementation of this road is expected to have a positive impact on the agricultural and economic development of rural areas, ultimately leading to an increase in the income of the local population.

Manuj Jindal expressed, "The 'K31' technology is an environmentally friendly and highly effective road construction technique. This road has been constructed on an experimental basis, marking the first utilization of this technology through Thane Zilla Parishad. The local farmers, traders, students, and villagers will benefit greatly from this road development."

Dattu Gite, the Executive Engineer and Head of the Construction Department at Thane Zilla Parishad, mentioned that a budget of Rs 200 lakh was allocated for this project. A thorough inspection and survey of the road were conducted to prepare an accurate budget. While the conventional method of constructing a 1.719 km long cement concrete road would have required approximately Rs 374 lakh, the use of 'K31' technology reduced the cost to Rs 200 lakh, resulting in a savings of approximately Rs 174 lakh.

