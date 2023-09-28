Thane News: Designated Terrorist Among 4 Named In Chargesheet By NIA In Fake Currency Case | file pic

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Thane fake currency case against four individuals, one of whom is a 'designated terrorist.' This move is part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle the intricate network behind this illicit operation.

Apart from the designated terrorist, 'Uncle' Javed Patel, also known as Javed Chikna, those charged today under relevant sections of the IPC and UA(P) Act have been identified as Riyaz Shikilkar, Mohammad Fayaaz Shikilkar, and Nasir Chaudhari, all residents of Mumbai. Fayaaz has also been charged under the Arms Act.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

3 Accused Named In Chargesheet Filed In April 2022

Three accused were previously charged in April last year by the Thane police in the case, which was originally registered following the seizure of 149 high-quality counterfeit Indian currency notes of the denomination of Rs. 2,000 from the accused Riyaz Shikilkar.

Subsequently, the NIA took over the investigation, leading to the arrest of Mohammad Fayaaz Shikilkar in May 2023 due to his possession of illegal arms. Further investigation revealed Fayaaz's connection with 'Uncle' Javed Patel through WhatsApp conversations, exposing their conspiracy to execute unlawful activities within India. Additionally, it was revealed that Fayaaz had received funds sent by 'Uncle' Javed Patel, a designated individual terrorist, through his associate known as 'Bhai.'

'Uncle' Javed Patel, a wanted accused, stands accused of orchestrating acts of terror by circulating high-quality counterfeit Indian currency notes (FICNs) with the intention of undermining the monetary stability of India, as detailed in the NIA chargesheet.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)