Thane News: CCTV Captures Woman Brutally Assaulting Mother-In-Law At Home; Police Responds |

Thane: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet from the Thane city where a woman can be seen launching a brutal assault on an elderly woman at her house. The woman being thrashed is reportedly said to be the mother-in-law of the other woman in the video. The attack narrative, caught on CCTV has surfaced from the Siddharth Nagar area of Thane's Kopri.

Viral Video Shows Brutal Assault

In the viral video, one can see the woman hurling abuses at the elderly woman. She can be seen asking her mother-in-law to leave the house. In response, the elderly woman abuses her too. The verbal spat leaves her daughter-in-law in anger.

She then rushes towards the old woman, pulling her up, pushing her down on the floor and also dragging her on the floor. She then continues her abuse against her helpless mother-in-law, who is seen lying on the floor, moaning in pain. Surprisingly, there is another woman standing in the kitchen, watching all the drama but she doesn't come to the old woman's rescue.

The date stamp of the CCTV footage indicates that the incident took place on September 14. However, the video has gone viral recently, attracting the attention of the Thane police.

Trigger Warning: Visuals can be disturbing. Please watch with discretion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Thane Police Responds To Viral Video

A social activist from Thane shared the CCTV footage on his social media account. He identified the elderly woman as Komal Lalit Dayaramani (53-year-old) working at United India Insurance Co. Ltd, Kapurbawdi. He also alleged that Kopri Police has not registered any FIR in the matter. However, Thane City Police responded to the viral video assuring necessary action in the matter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Thank you for contacting Thane City Police. Your information has been reported to Senior Police Inspector, Kopri Police Station for necessary action," posted Thane City Police in their response to the viral video.