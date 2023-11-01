 Thane News: Body Of Unidentified Man Found In Mumbra; Case Registered
A case has been registered and further probe is underway, informed the police.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Thane News: Body Of Unidentified Man Found In Mumbra; Case Registered | Representative Image

Thane: The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane, said Thane Police.

According to Thane Police, after receiving information about the body, officials of Daighar Police Station took the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further probe is underway, informed the police.

Another Body Recovered Recently

Earlier on Monday, body of an unidentified man was found in a decomposed state inside a drain in the Goregaon area of Mumbai, police said.

Mumbai police said the body was taken into custody and sent for a postmortem investigation. A case was also registered into the matter under the ADR, said police.

