Thane News: Bhiwandi Woman Alleges Husband, Kids Deported To Bangladesh Based On Drunk Man’s Claim; No DNA Test Or FIR Filed

Bhiwandi Woman Alleges Husband, Kids Deported To Bangladesh Based On Drunk Man’s Claim | File

Mother whose kids and husband have been deported, out of detention centre, claims that the Bangladeshi man who claimed to be the biological father, was drunk while he gave his statement and yet the police took his word. Shehnaz Shaikh was out of detention centre on Thursday evening while her husband and her three kids were taken away in a bus along with other detainees on Thursday morning. While she was not aware about where they were taken to, a police source confirmed that they were taken to Kolkata and from there handed over to Border Security Force (BSF) from where they would be taken to Dhaka.

According to police, Hassan Shaikh, husband of Shehnaz was a Bangladeshi because Inamul Mulla, a Bangladeshi from Takka village in Panvel, said so. “We had gone to Mulla’s house for Eid after my husband said that on Eid we would go visit some of his friends. That was the time when police raided his house. But Mulla who was drunk at that time, told police that along with own son Hussain, Hassan too is his son. My husband kept denying that to the police but they did not listen. Finally we both were taken to two different rooms and my husband was made to confess that he was indeed son of Mulla and took a written statement against his will,” Shehnaz said.

Hassan was lost at the age of five and was brought up by Mukhtar Shaikh from Mamnoli village in Kalyan. She studied in government school of Mamnoli and got married to Shehnaz from Bhiwandi in the year 2016 and had three kids eight year old Humaira, six year old Ali and two year old Zeenath. The kids have birth certificates from Thane Municipal Corporation and Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation. “The police should have at least verified Mulla’s claims with a DNA test. How could they go by the statement of a drunkard? Mulla has no documents to show Hassan is a Bangladeshi or his son,” a relative of Shehnaz said. Even before the family could move the court, the detained persons were deported without a FIR, or without presenting before the court, the family claimed. According to police, the detention and deportation has happened as per the recent orders of the Central Government.