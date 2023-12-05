Thane News: 38-Year-Old Titwala Man Strangles Wife To Death After Dispute; Arrested | Representative Image

Thane: A 38-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death following a domestic quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Alimuna Ansari (35).

The incident took place on Monday at the couple's house in Titwala town of Kalyan area in Thane district, police said, adding that the accused husband was subsequently arrested.

The accused, identified as Mayuddin, earned his bread as a rickshaw-puller in Titwala, the sleuths added. For the past few months, the accused and his wife used to have frequent fights over domestic issues, police shared.

Police Shares Details On Horrific Crime

"Just like any other day, the accused and his wife had a fight this morning as well after which Mayuddin, in a fit of rage, beat his wife with a stick and then allegedly strangled the woman to death," an officer said on Tuesday.

Shortly after the information about the incident was received, a team from Titwala police station arrived at the scene. They took custody of the body and arrested the accused.

"We have registered a case against the accused at the Titwala police station. Further investigation is underway," the officer added.

Another Incident Reported Recently

A man from Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly killed his 55-year-old mother after a fight with her over not serving him tasty food, police said on Tuesday (Nov 28).

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Velu village in Murbad taluka, an official from Thane rural police control room said. The woman and her son used to have frequent quarrels over domestic issues.

Accused Attacked Mother With A Sickle

On Sunday, the man again had a quarrel with his mother and complained that she did not cook and serve him tasty food, the police said quoting the FIR. The man, in a fit of anger, allegedly attacked his mother with a sickle on her neck following which she collapsed and died, the official said.

Some persons from the neighbourhood alerted police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

After the incident, the accused allegedly had an overdose of sleeping pills. He was hospitalised by relatives and has not yet been arrested, the official said.

A case was registered on Monday against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), he said.