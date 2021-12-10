Thane: Negligence case registered against builder and associated after 10-year-old girl dies falling down from building in Mumbra

After a 10-year-old girl from Mumbra fell to death from the terrace of a four-storey building in November, the Mumbra police have registered a negligence case against the builder and his associates for not taking any safety and precautionary measures to cover the manhole made for the elevator.

The police said on November 22, at 12:30 pm, the girl, Mantasa Abdul Gani Khan, went to take the clothes kept for drying on the terrace wall. The incident took place at Ibrahim Mansion, near Jamia Islamia masjid in Kausa. An RDMC official said Mantasa had come from Gujarat to stay with her maternal uncle. She went to the terrace to dry wet clothes and lost balance as she bent and fell into the hole.

"She fell into the hole made for the elevator and collapsed on the ground. She was shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa, where doctors declared her dead," said a police officer.

After the investigation, the police found the builder Sameer Hundekar and his associates prepared the building. "The investigation found the builder had not completed the work of the terrace and elevator but gave possession to tenants to stay inside. He didn't install any safety precautions or signboards about the open hole for the elevator, which resulted in the mishap," said a police officer.

The Mumbra police have registered a case on the complaint of Abdul Khan (24). A case has been registered against Samir Hundekar and his associates under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code.

"We earlier registered an accidental death report. The investigation revealed the negligence of the builder. Accordingly, a negligence case has been registered against them and investigation is going on," said D. Choure, senior police inspector, Mumbra police station.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 09:41 PM IST