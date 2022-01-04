Thane: Naupada police reunites 13-year-old girl with her parents

The Naupada police in Thane have reunited a 13-year-old girl with her parents. The girl was kidnapped by the woman to whom her parents gave shelter and helped her financially. The girl was found in Delhi and reunited with the family.

The police said the victim was identified as Tulsi Prakash Butiya (13), a resident of Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa. On December 29, at 7:30 pm, she was taken from near Thane railway station.

"She told her parents about going to the washroom and didn't return. The parents searched for her across the area but could not find her. Her mother Rekha Butiya (40), approached the Thane Nagar police to file a kidnapping case suspecting some foul play. A kidnapping case was registered at Thane Nagar police station under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian penal code. However, as the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Naupada police station, a case was then transferred to the Naupada police who further started the investigation," said a police officer from Naupada police station.

The Naupada police started the investigation and under the guidance of Avinash Ambure, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, two teams were formed to trace the girl and the kidnappers.

The police started the investigation and interrogated the parents to find a woman named Jyoti who had approached them two days before the kidnapping.

"Jyoti had asked the parents for help in getting a ticket as she needed to travel to her native. Based on the information, we started gathering details of trains going out from Thane railway station. Also, a team left for Gujarat, which was the native of the victim," said a police officer.

Meanwhile, on January 1, the girl's father Prakash, had received a call. The caller said he had found his daughter crying on the road in Delhi.

"The parents approached the Naupada police to inform them about the call from Delhi. We contacted the Delhi control room to trace the girl. Meanwhile, a team left from Naupada to Delhi and took the custody of the girl and brought her to Thane," said a police officer.

The police interrogated the girl to find the woman Jyoti had taken her to Delhi. "The police team carried out the search of the woman Jyoti in the jurisdiction of Dwarka police station but couldn't find her," said a police officer.

The girl was reunited with her parents. "Jyoti brainwashed the girl to take her and kidnap her. We suspect she was going to sell her and are further investigating to get the links," said a police officer.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:11 PM IST