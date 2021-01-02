Thane Municipal Transport's income up to ₹14L/day

Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) is slowly gearing up with surge in its income, as the daily income of the TMT services rose to Rs.14 lakh, since the pandemic situation affected the services, leading to huge economic losses.

Considering the pandemic situation and lack of train services, maximum number of passengers from Thane, Diva and Mumbra were dependent on TMT bus services, which were functional with additional services on the above mentioned routes and other regular routes of TMT during the pandemic situation, since unlock phase began.

"Before the Covid-19 outbreak, TMT's regular income was around Rs.30 lakh daily, however, during initial phase of the pandemic, the income of the TMT fell to Rs. 2 lakh daily. While, with additional services on routes like Diva, Nalasopara and Borivali has helped to increase in the daily income amid Pandemic. Hence, the daily income of TMT has risen to Rs.14 lakh daily," said Sandeep Malvi, Transport manager, TMT.

At present more than 250 buses of TMT are plying on different 95 routes including feeder and long routes. The maximum income in last few months amid the pandemic has gained through Diva, Nalasopara and Borivali routes. Due to restricted train travel, many commuters prefer traveling through TMT.

"On Thane-Diva route daily 50 buses are functional with around 200 services, which ferries around 18,000 passengers; on Thane-Nalasopara 13 buses are functional with 52 services and on Thane-Borivali route the AC buses has helped to gain Rs 2.75 lakh income daily," said TMT official.