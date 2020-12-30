Thane Municipal Corporation traces all 235 UK returnees

The Thane Municipal Corporation is leaving no stone unturned in their effort to track and control the coronavirus spread, including the new mutant coronavirus strain detected in the United Kingdom. After one person tested Covid-19 positive from among the 235 people who returned from the UK to Thane recently, the TMC went full throttle to trace every UK returnee.

“Till yesterday our health team was carrying out the tracing process of the 12 residents who had a travel history to the UK and other European countries. Today, all the 12 residents of Thane have been traced following the tests. Among the 235 people (excluding the 12 who were traced recently) only one person has tested positive so far,” said Dr R K Murudkar, medical health officer, TMC.

“The resident who tested positive has been isolated and is under medical treatment. The patient is stable at present. The patient’s sample have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, to identify whether it’s a new strain of COVID,” added Murudkar.

After a new variant of coronavirus was detected in the UK, the Central government had directed for tracing of passengers who arrived in India from the UK between November 25 and December 23. A total of 235 people from Thane with a history of travelling to the UK and other European countries had arrived in the city. A majority of the people with UK and Europe travel history were traced in the past five days.

So far a total of 5,308 patients has been recovered from the COVID-19. There are 981 active patients in Thane. The total death toll of the city is 1,245. According to Wednesday's COVID update, a total of 108 positive patients were detected in Thane and there were two fatalities.