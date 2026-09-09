Thane Municipal Corporation Staffer Arrested By ACB For Allegedly Accepting ₹2,500 Bribe

The ACB allegedly caught a TMC peon accepting money to facilitate a property tax record change | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, September 9, 2026: The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a peon attached to the Property Tax Recovery Department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) red-handed on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB Thane) Bharat Jadhav, the accused, identified as 43-year-old Devendra Dwarkanath Koli, demanded the bribe from a 36-year-old businessman who had recently rented office space for his firm. Koli allegedly demanded the sum to facilitate a name change on the official property tax receipt.

ACB Lays Trap

Refusing to pay the bribe, the businessman lodged a formal complaint with the ACB on September 4. Following an investigation, officials laid a trap on Monday and apprehended Koli while he was accepting the bribe amount of Rs 2,500.

Also Watch:

A case has been registered against the accused at the Wagle Estate police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further proceedings are currently underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/