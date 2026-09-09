 Thane Municipal Corporation Staffer Arrested By ACB For Allegedly Accepting ₹2,500 Bribe
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Thane Municipal Corporation Staffer Arrested By ACB For Allegedly Accepting ₹2,500 Bribe

The Maharashtra ACB allegedly caught Thane Municipal Corporation peon Devendra Dwarkanath Koli accepting a Rs 2,500 bribe. The 43-year-old was accused of demanding the money from a businessman to facilitate a name change on a property tax receipt. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Wednesday, September 09, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
Thane Municipal Corporation Staffer Arrested By ACB For Allegedly Accepting ₹2,500 Bribe
The ACB allegedly caught a TMC peon accepting money to facilitate a property tax record change | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, September 9, 2026: The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a peon attached to the Property Tax Recovery Department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) red-handed on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB Thane) Bharat Jadhav, the accused, identified as 43-year-old Devendra Dwarkanath Koli, demanded the bribe from a 36-year-old businessman who had recently rented office space for his firm. Koli allegedly demanded the sum to facilitate a name change on the official property tax receipt.

ACB Lays Trap

Refusing to pay the bribe, the businessman lodged a formal complaint with the ACB on September 4. Following an investigation, officials laid a trap on Monday and apprehended Koli while he was accepting the bribe amount of Rs 2,500.

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A case has been registered against the accused at the Wagle Estate police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further proceedings are currently underway.

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