Thane Municipal Corporation extends deadline for property tax payers till September 30

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) extends deadline for tax payer till September 30.

The residents of Thane has so far given the good response as far as collection of property tax is concerned. The deadline has been extended till September 30.

This year, The Thane Municipal Corporation has seen significant increase in the collection of property tax compared to last year.

The corporation has collected Rs152.64 crore through a special drive from July 16 to September 6 against Rs 42.05 crore same period in last year.

In a major relief to taxpayers, the TMC had decided to waive 10 per cent of property tax for 2020-2021.

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, taxpayers had hoped for deferred payments. However, the TMC has urged taxpayers to log in at www.thanecity.gov.in, find the tax amount due and pay it online.