Thane Municipal Corporation Distributes Official Identity Insignia To Corporators To Boost Coordination

TMC issues identity insignia to corporators to streamline administrative coordination | X - @TMCaTweetAway

Thane, April 21: In a significant move to streamline administrative identity, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officially distributed distinctive 'Corporator Identity Insignia' to newly elected members during a General Body meeting on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Insignia distributed to corporators

The badges, featuring the municipal corporation’s official emblem, were presented by Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

This initiative follows a long-standing demand led by Shiv Sena Group Leader Pawan Kadam, who advocated for corporators to receive identification markers similar to those worn by Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Key highlights of the event

Administrative efficiency: The insignia aims to facilitate easier identification of corporators during visits to the TMC headquarters, ward offices, and other government departments.

Post-election transition: Following three and a half years of administrative rule, the January 2026 elections brought in a large wave of new representatives.

Collaborative leadership: The distribution took place in the presence of Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, Additional Commissioners Sandeep Malvi and Prashant Rode, and various party group leaders.

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Positive response from corporators

Mayor Pimpolkar’s proactive stance in directing Commissioner Rao to implement this system has been widely welcomed. All-party corporators expressed their gratitude, noting that this formal recognition will significantly improve coordination between elected representatives and the administration.

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