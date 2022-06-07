Thane: Mumbra Police summons Nupur Sharma on June 22 over remarks against Prophet

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma | Twitter

Thane: The Mumbra Police has summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 to record her statement over her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has provided security to Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Tuesday.

She had requested the police to provide security citing harassment and threats she had been receiving.

On Sunday, the BJP suspended Sharma pending an inquiry. The party said she had expressed views contrary to the party's position on several matters.

The action against Sharma came after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur over her remarks. More than 40 people were injured and over 1,500 people charged in connection with the violence.

