Thane-Mumbai metro: Bombay High Court seeks MMRDA, government response on PIL

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Maharashtra Govt on Friday to file their affidavits in response to a plea against the metro project that will connect the city to Thane.
A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice NM Jamdar was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a group called Thane Nagrik Pratishthan challenging the permissions granted for the project.
The petition claimed the Metro Line 4, which will link Wadala in Central Mumbai to neighbouring Thane, was riddled with non-application of mind by the authorities and defective planning.
