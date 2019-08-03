Thane-Mumbai metro: Bombay High Court seeks MMRDA, government response on PIL

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Develo­pment Authority (MMRDA) and the Maharash­tra Govt on Friday to file their affidavits in response to a plea against the metro project that will connect the city to Thane.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice NM Jamdar was hear­ing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a group called Tha­ne Nagrik Pratishthan cha­llenging the permissions grant­ed for the project.

The petition claimed the Metro Line 4, whi­ch will link Wadala in Central Mumbai to neighbouring Tha­ne, was riddled with non-app­li­cation of mind by the authori­ties and defective planning.