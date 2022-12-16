Thane: Mumbai-bound traffic affected on Eastern Expressway after BMC van leaks diesel on Cadbury flyover

e-Paper Get App
The Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell quickly rushed to the spot. Sand and water were spread on the road of Cadbury junction and flyover as it became extremely slippery and dangerous for travel.

Friday, December 16, 2022
Thane: Mumbai bound traffic was affected on Wednesday morning when a BMC van leaked diesel on the Cadbury flyover in Thane on Eastern Expressway. The said leakage occured when a BMC van was on its way to Mumbai from Thane at 7.45 am, officials said.

According to reports in TOI, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell quickly rushed to the spot. Sand and water were spread on the road of Cadbury junction and flyover as it became extremely slippery and dangerous for travel.

One lane of the flyover was completely closed around the diesel spilled area, hence there was a huge traffic jam on the way towards Mumbai. The incident took place in the peak hours of morning causing a lot of traffic congestion and delay to many officegoers.

The officials clearing the road stated that it will be cleared and made available for traffic as soon as possible.

