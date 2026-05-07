Thane Mourns Passing Of Decorated Army Veteran Major Subhash Gawand At 88 |

Thane: The city of Thane is in mourning following the passing of Major Subhash G. Gawand, a senior retired military officer who dedicated his life to discipline, patriotism, and social service. Major Gawand passed away at the age of 88, leaving behind a legacy that has profoundly impacted the social, educational, and ex-serviceman communities.

A Distinguished Military Career

Major Gawand’s journey began in his student days at Ramnarain Ruia College, where his passion for the NCC led him to win the ‘Best Shot’ trophy in state-level firing competitions. Commissioned into the Indian Army in 1960 at Dehradun, he started his career as a Second Lieutenant in the 8th Battalion, Mahar Regiment. Over 22 years of service, he saw active combat in the 1962 Indo-China war and the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars. He also played a vital role in operations against Naga and Mizoram insurgencies, earning 21 annual merit medals for his exemplary service.

Shaping the Next Generation

Post-retirement, Major Gawand focused on mentoring youth. He founded the 'Jigyasa Sunday Military School' to instill a spirit of national service. He personally trained over 5,000 young men and women for military recruitment. His proudest achievement was seeing two young women and one young man from his tutelage become fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force.

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A Pillar of the Community

Beyond the military, he served as the Vice President of the Zilla Sainik Welfare Board and held leadership roles in the Rotary Club of Thane and the Police Qaumi Ekta Committee. Despite personal tragedies—including the loss of his son during the COVID-19 pandemic and his wife two years ago—he remained an "ever-flowing waterfall of enthusiasm" for others.

Major Gawand is survived by his daughter. His passing marks the end of an era for Thane, losing a truly inspirational personality who lived by the motto of service before self.

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