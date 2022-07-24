Thane: Mob attacks 26-year-old with sharp weapons in Kalyan, investigation launched

Photo: Representative Image

A group of eight people attacked a 26-year-old youth with sharp weapons for a minor reason near Anmol Udyan on Malanggad road in Kalyan (East). The incident took place here on Saturday.

The youth was seriously injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Kalyan. A case has been registered against unknown persons at Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan.

Kolsewadi police station senior police inspector Bashir Shaikh said, "The eight persons were searching the victim Rahul Soni (26) on Saturday afternoon. The accused persons, when they could not find Soni, went to his office and vandalised it. They also threw empty liquor bottles in his office. The incident has been caught in the CCTV camera installed at the office premises."

Shaikh added, "The accused persons left the office and caught Rahul Soni near Anmol Udyan and attacked him with sharp weapons. Soni was seriously injured and he was bleeding profusely and collapsed. The passerby rushed the victim to a nearby private hospital and also informed us about the incident. We are checking the CCTV footage of the incident. The accused persons fled from the spot after seeing Soni collapse. We have formed a special team and have started a search operation of all the eight accused."