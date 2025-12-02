 Thane Mob Attack: 22-Year-Old Killed, Another Injured In Diva; Main Accused Arrested
Abhishek Patil (22) and Sumit Gawde (22) were reportedly assaulted with sharp weapons by the main accused, Hritik Dubey, along with a mob of six to seven others. Patil, who sustained severe injuries, later died during treatment, while Gawde is undergoing treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
The injured victim | FPJ Photo

Thane: A mob allegedly killed a 22-year-old man and injured another in Diva, police said on Tuesday.

Deadly Late-Night Attack in Diva

The incident occurred around 9:15 pm in the Ganesh Pada area of Diva city, where two youths were attacked by a group of people. According to preliminary information, this is the second such violent incident reported in the area within the last month.

Victims Identified; One Succumbs to Injuries

Police Take Accused Into Custody

The attack took place in Ganesh Pada, Ganesh Nagar, Diva East, within the jurisdiction of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Senior Inspector Anil Shinde of Mumbra Police Station said that while some accused fled the spot, five to six people including Dubey have been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack.

Case Registered Under Murder Charges

Dubey has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him and the other suspects under murder and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

