Thane: MMRDA sanctions Rs 326 cr for concrete roads in Kalyan rural | File Photo

Thane: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) recently has sanctioned Rs 326 crores for the work of four roads connecting the villages of Usarghar, Gharivali, Nilje, Ghesar, Kole, Hedootne, Mangaon and Bhopar in Kalyan Rural.

Dr Shrikant Shinde, MP of Kalyan-Dombivali constituency who regularly did follow-up with various agencies like Zilla Parishad, MMRDA and PWD department for the overall concretisation of roads in Kalyan rural areas is bearing fruit says residents of Kalyan rural area.

Dr Shrinkant Shinde, MP of the Kalyan-Dombivali constituency said, "I have been making efforts to provide good roads to the citizens of the Kalyan-Dombivali constituency in order to make their journey free of potholes. I was doing a regular follow-up with Zilla Parishad, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Public Works Department and these departments have made crores of funds available for the Kalyan Lok Sabha Constituency. If the road network in rural areas is developed, it will benefit the villages and develop the village. A huge fund has been made available for roads in rural areas. At the same time, there was a need for concreting of roads in many villages at the gates of Kalyan city and we had demanded funds from MMRDA. A few days ago MMRDA accepted this demand and sanctioned funds for road works. The MMRDA has recently announced the tender for these works. It includes roads connecting eight villages namely Usarghar, Gharivali, Nilje, Ghesar, Kole, Hedutne, Mangaon and Bhopar. These works are worth a total of 326 crore rupees."

Shashikant Dyama, a social activist from Ulhasnagar said, " We have heard that the roads will be made of cement concrete and in future the journey for the residents of Kalyan rural will be a pothole free if the work of roads become a reality.

S.V.R Srinivas, additional chief secretary and metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said, " The funds of Rs 326 crore has been sanctioned for the concreted roads in Kalyan rural. The more detailed information about the project will be revealed soon."

MMRDA tenders for road works

MMRDA has announced 107.14 crores for the work of the Usarghar-Nilje-Ghesar road, 123.49 crore rupees for the two roads Nilje-Kole-Hedootne and Usarghar-Gharivali and a tender of Rs 95.99 crore has been announced for the Hedootne – Mangaon – Bhoparaya road.

Omkar Iyer, a resident of Kalyan said, "The regular follow-ups by MP Dr Shrikant Shinde for Kalyan -Dombivali constituency funds of Rs 986 crore have been received so far for roads in KDMC jurisdiction. 360 crore for roads in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Rs 100 crore for roads in Dombivli industrial area, Rs 200 crore for other roads and now Rs 326 crore for rural roads in Kalyan."