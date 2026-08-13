Thane: MLC Niranjan Davkhare Urges Collector To Allocate 4–5 Acres For Stray Dog Shelter

MLC Niranjan Davkhare has urged the Thane administration to establish a permanent rural stray dog shelter with sterilisation, vaccination, and veterinary treatment facilities | File Photo

Thane, August 13, 2026: In a bid to address the rising stray dog population and growing public safety concerns, Advocate Niranjan Davkhare, Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) for the Konkan Graduates’ Constituency, has requested the setting up of a dedicated animal shelter in Thane district.

In a formal memorandum submitted to Thane District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal, Davkhare urged the administration to urgently allocate 4 to 5 acres of government land in a non-residential, rural area to establish a fully equipped shelter facility.

Escalating Public Health Concerns

The uncontrolled rise in stray dog numbers across municipal corporations, municipal councils and rural belts in Thane district has triggered significant safety and public health issues.

Stray dogs in public squares, streets and residential zones have led to frequent citizen grievances, particularly in rural pockets where structured animal-control infrastructure remains minimal.

Proposed Facility Features

According to the proposal submitted by the legislator, the comprehensive shelter facility will focus on sustainable animal welfare and population control through:

● Safe Shelter & Rehabilitation: Secure housing for stray animals away from densely populated human habitations.

● Medical Care & Vaccination: Systematic anti-rabies vaccination drives to curb disease spread.

● Sterilisation Drives: Animal Birth Control (ABC) procedures to control the stray population scientifically.

● Veterinary Services: On-site medical treatment and specialised veterinary care for injured or sick dogs.

Administrative Push For Long-Term Action

Highlighting that the issue was previously raised during District Planning Committee meetings and backed by directives from the Thane Guardian Minister, Davkhare emphasised the need for swift administrative execution.

“Public safety and civic health are paramount. Rather than relying on short-term, temporary fixes, we must implement a permanent and scientific solution to manage the stray dog population. Establishing a dedicated shelter in rural Thane will enable structured sterilisation, vaccination and treatment programmes,” stated Adv. Niranjan Davkhare.

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Davkhare pressed the district administration to fast-track land identification, budget allocation, departmental coordination and official administrative clearances, assuring that he would actively follow up on the initiative’s progress.

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