Thane: Minor Fire Breaks Out In Vrindavan Society Flat After Suspected AC Short Circuit, No Injuries Reported

Emergency teams swiftly extinguish a minor fire at Vrindavan Society in Thane West | File Photo

Thane, April 30: A minor fire broke out in a residential apartment in the Vrindavan Society area of Thane (West) early Thursday morning. Prompt intervention by the Fire Brigade and the Disaster Management Cell ensured the blaze was extinguished quickly, preventing any casualties or significant property damage.

Incident reported in early hours

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Disaster Management Cell, the incident was reported at approximately 6:40 am on April 30, 2026. The fire originated in an air-conditioning (AC) unit located in Room No. 22 on the second floor of Building No. 20/A, a four-storey structure. The apartment is owned by Mrs Sita Shripad.

Emergency teams rushed to spot

Upon receiving the alert from the Jawahar Bagh Fire Station, emergency teams rushed to the spot. One rescue vehicle from the Fire Brigade and a pickup vehicle from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) were deployed for the operation.

Fire contained within minutes

“The fire was confined to the AC unit and was doused within minutes of the teams' arrival,” a civic official stated. “The situation was brought under control swiftly, and no injuries were reported from the site.”

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Cause under investigation

While the exact cause is under investigation, preliminary observations suggest a potential short circuit within the cooling unit. Authorities have advised residents to ensure regular maintenance of electronic appliances as temperatures rise.

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