Thane: Mentally unstable man held for allegedly clicking photo of female lawyer inside Bhiwandi court 

Thane: A 45-year-old mentally unstable man was arrested by the Shantinagar police station in Bhiwandi for allegedly clicking a photo of a female lawyer inside the Bhiwandi court. The incident took place on Friday, March 10.

The Bhiwandi bar association advocates Manjeet Raut and Kiran Channe caught the mentally unstable man who was clicking a photo of a female lawyer on his mobile phone in the Bhiwandi court.

More than 60,000 photos

Advocate Kiran Channe said that when the mobile phone of a 45-year-old man recognised as Waqar Ansari from Millat Nagar was seized it was found that there were more than 60,000 photos in his mobile phone and thousands of photos of women from various places.

S.A.Indalkar, senior police inspector, Shantinagar police station said, "Based on the complaint from advocate Manjeet Raut and Kiran Channe we have registered a case against accused Waqar Ansari a resident of Millat Nagar. The accused had taken a photo of a woman lawyer in Bhiwandi court on Friday. As soon as this matter came to the attention of the woman lawyer, she informed her senior lawyers about it. The Bhiwandi court bar association advocate Kiran Channe found out that there were more than 60,000 photos in his mobile phone and more than 1,000 photos of women from various stations and areas, he took the accused with his fellow lawyers to Shantinagar police station and filed a case against him."

Indalkar added, "We are investigating that why the accused has taken so many photos of women in various areas."

Advocate Kiran Channe has demanded that the accused should be severely punished.