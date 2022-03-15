Thane: Mentally depressed woman lodged in Aadharwadi jail of Kalyan reunited with family in Jaipur

The Aadharwadi Jail officials in Kalyan have reunited a 34-year-old mentally depressed woman inmate with her family in Rajasthan. The jail staff claimed that the woman after 12 years of marriage didn't have any child. Hence, she used to get attached to any kid assuming it to be her. After her treatment the jail staff reunited her with her husband recently.



According to the jail sources the woman was identified as Kusum Ashok Ahir alias Kusum Ashok Gautam 34, a resident of Lalsa Chowki in Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The jail authorities first met Kusum in the second week of January 2022 in the women's ward of Kalyan adharwadi jail. "She was noticed in the jail, as she used to come running towards the staff. After getting details it came to light that she was arrested by the Nerul police station in Navi Mumbai for kidnapping. After being lodged in jail she was sitting at one corner and used to be under depression and was aggressive. It clearly indicated that she was under mental depression. She regularly used to ask authorities to contact her kids, as she wanted to meet them," said an official from the jail.

The jail sources with the help of social workers started her counselling . With the help of doctors from JJ hospital and jail staff she was treated for seven days. "After medical treatment we started communicating with her, and found that she is based out of Uttar Pradesh. By communicating in her mother toung we got details of her mother's house. We found her name to as Kusum Ashok Ahir, but her name after marriage was changed as Kusum Ashok Gautam," said AS Sadaphule, Superintendent of Adharwadi jail.

The police said her case was going on at Karjat court. The jail staff took details regarding the same. She was released on a PR bond. On February 21, 2022 she was released from the jail. "After her release she was sent to a women's hostel in Mankhurd for temporary stay till her the family is traced.", said Sadaphule

"We then contacted the local representative from her village in Uttar Pradesh and found her in-laws' address in Sut Mill colony, Bani park, District of Jaipur in Rajasthan. With the help of a social activist and local police, we found out that she has been missing for the last three months. A missing complaint was registered with the police station. We searched for her husband who is a vegetable vendor. Almost 12 year after her marriage she was not having a child. It was the major reason of being depressed. We also found that every other parent in the locality complained about her in Jaipur that she used to play with every other child claiming them to be her kid. Her husband came to Mumbai with his brother and took her back as per the court procedure," said Sadaphule

The court had ordered her to be present after three months on June 14, 2022. Meanwhile, the jail staff asked the family to start her psychiatric treatment. "It was a great effort from our staff who worked hard to treat the woman and reunited her with family. The family thanked the jail staff as being alone she would have been abused or assaulted anywhere," added Sadaphule.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 07:50 PM IST