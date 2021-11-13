Thane: MBMC goes on night prowl against illegal hawkers; stalls, handcarts crushed

To clamp down against illegal hawkers who were evading action by operating during night time, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has deputed night squads for conducting anti-encroachment drives and to get rid of the menace.

On Friday, Municipal Commissioner Dilip Dhole himself took to the streets while leading the anti-encroachment drive in Mira Road. He was assisted by deputy municipal commissioner Maruti Gaikwad.

The drive was planned, as it was observed that many illegal hawkers operate at night without fearing any action from the administration. Apart from launching the night drive from 5:30 to 9 pm, the civic administration has also started a new way of dealing with illegal hawkers during the eviction.

Instead of keeping them in warehouses, stalls and handcarts are now being crushed beyond any use with the help of JCB machines. The action was taken on around 156 handcarts on the stretch of road between Jangid Circle (Silver Park) and Hotel Balaji (Shanti Park) which falls under the jurisdiction of ward number six.

The anti-encroachment team also cracked down on illegal extensions and stalls which were operating without any permission from the civic body.

Pavements, roads, and by-lanes in densely populated residential pockets have turned into open-air eateries at night-time with rampant cooking taking place in food stalls and illegally operating food trucks, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road amidst heavy traffic movement.

Often accused of protecting the illegalities, ward officers have been warned of disciplinary action by the civic chief if illegal hawkers are found to be operating in their respective jurisdictions.

