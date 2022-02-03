Thane: MBA passout cheats 14 jewelers ,32 hoteliers for Rs 20 lakhs, arrested

The Vartak Nagar police in Thane have arrested a 33-year-old man for cheating hoteliers and jewellers by making fake online payments. The police during investigation found that the accused had cheated 14 jewellers and 32 hoteliers for a tune of 20 lakhs across the country.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Subramanium Ramkrishna Iyer 33, a resident of Versova in Mumbai and is from Chhattisgarh.

According to the police the complainant identified as Abhijeet. More 34, jewellers based from Thane had registered a cheating case at Vartak Nagar police station under section 420, 406 and 511 of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Information technology Act. "Iyer went to his shop and as per his modus operandy, purchased jewelry worth Rs 97,000. He then used a phone pay app to make the payment. Using some app he used to edit the payment confirmation and show it to the victim. But More couldn't find any message of payment being received. Iyer's attempt failed and he was caught red handed," said a police officer from Vartak nagar police station.

Vinay Kumar Rathod, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5 said the accused was arrested on January 28 and was in police custody. "Till now we found that there are around four cases registered against him across India. Also, using the same modus operandy he had cheated around 14 jewelers and 32 hoteliers to a tune of Rs 20 lakhs," he added.

The police officials conducted a search of his house to find several forged messages of payments made to several restaurants, hotels, jewelry shops and other shopkeepers.

Rathod explaining the modus operandy said the accused Iyer after purchasing any valuables or things from the shop, he would pretend to make payment from his online money transaction application (PhonePay).

Later he would send Rs 1 to his own bank account. After getting a message of successful payment, he would make changes in the amount in Picasa Apps and would show the transaction successful message to the owner of the shop. If the shopkeeper is still suspicious about the transaction then the account would show his edited bank statement in which he would edit and add the transaction details of the payment through the Online PDF editor on Sejda website," he added.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022