 Thane: Massive Banner Collapse In Mumbra Affects Traffic Movement, No Injuries Reported; Video
In another incident of negligence by authorities, a massive banner collapsed in the middle of the road in Thane district's Mumbra Kausa putting people's lives in danger. The Thane Municipal Corporation has informed that police and beat marshals have reached the spot.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Hoarding collapses in Mumbra | X@MoinQureshi

Thane: In another incident of hoarding collapse, risking people's lives, a massive hoarding collapsed in Mumbra Kausa in Thane district. The terrifying video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. So far no injuries have been reported.

After the citizens, posted on X tagging the Thane Municipal Corporation, the corporation responded that the Mumbra police stations has been informed about the incident and for further procedures the police and beat marshals have rushed to the spot.

The video posted by citizens shows a massive hoarding collapsed at a junction amid rainfall. Several passersby are seen trying to lift the heavy banner to from the middle of the road. The mishap also caused traffic jams as vehicles are seen stranded on both directions.

Citizens Express Anger Over Negligence

The citizens have expressed their anger over the negligence by the municipal corporation and other concerned authorities for putting lives of people in danger, demanding response, actions and accountability from the authorities.

"Who will be held accountable for this shocking negligence? Is making a few extra bucks worth risking public safety?," posted user Moin Qureshi.

article-image

Recent Mishaps Of Hoarding Collapse

In one month, this is the second incident of hoarding collapse in Thane district. A hoarding collapsed in the morning of August 2 in Kalyan, injuring two persons and damaging three vehicles.

This mishap happened in less than months after the tragic incident collapse of a massive hoarding in Ghatkopar Mumbai, claiming 17 lives and injuring over 80 individuals.

