Thane: Man’s body found floating in a creek Gaimukh Chowpatty

Thane: A body of a 45-year-old man was found floating in a creek at Gaimukh Chowpatty on Ghodbunder road in Thane on Sunday, informed an officer from the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team.

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane said, "We received information at our disaster management cell room at around 8:30 am about the body of a 45-year-old man floating at Gaimukh Chowpatty on Ghodbunder road. We soon reached the spot with the fire brigade personnel and Kasarwadawli police officials along with one rescue vehicle. Our team along with fire brigade officials fished out the body from the creek and handed it over to the Kasarwadawli police officials."

Kasarwadawli police station officials sent the body for the postmortem at Thane government hospital.

Rajesh Babshetty, senior police inspector of Kasarwadawli police station said, "We have registered a case of accidental death and further probing the case."