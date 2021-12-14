Thane: Manpada police arrests theft accused who escaped from Covid-19 hospital after seven months

The Manpada police in Dombivli have arrested an accused who fled away from a covid-19 centre. The police said the accused identified as Rajkumar Bind (30), ran away seven months ago after he was arrested in a theft case. He, at that time, tested positive to be admitted to a covid hospital.

The police said that in May 2021, Bind was arrested by the Manpada police in a theft case. After his arrest, he went through a covid-19 test and was found to be positive. He was then admitted in the Tata Amantra covid centre in Kalyan-Bhiwandi road for treatment.

"Two constables were stationed at the hospital to take care of him, but Bind taking a chance, fled away from the hospital and a case was registered against him at Kongaon police station in Bhiwandi. An inquiry has also started against both the police constable stationed on duty," said a police officer.

Shekar Bhagade, senior police inspector, Manpada police station under the guidance of the senior officer had formed a team to trace the accused.

Avinash Vanve, assistant police inspector, Manpada police station along with his team started the investigation. The team tracked the mobile phone Bind to trace him.

"He was changing the location often. But on September 10, he was traced near Dadaranagar Haveli in Silvasa. The team reached the spot and found him to be working in a private firm. He was then arrested," said a police officer.

The Manpada police have arrested Bind on Sunday. "We have handed over the accused to the Kongaon police as a case was registered against him at the Kongaon police station. They are further investigating the matter," said a police officer.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 09:48 PM IST