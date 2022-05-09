Thane: Man seeks cops' help after ‘kidnapping’, then refuses to file complaint

Thane: The Thane control room station on Saturday received a call from an unidentified person seeking help. The caller identified himself as Kadam and claimed that he was being kidnapped and the kidnappers were trying to loot Rs 10 lakh from him.

After receiving the call, the Thane district police immediately swung into action and informed the Thane Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), Crime Branch Unit 1, Anti Extortion Cell, Zone 5 and Chitalsar Manpada police station.

The entire police machinery was waiting for the call but to no avail. His phone was found to be switched off for sometime. However, the police repeatedly tried calling his number.

While answering one of the calls, he told the police that he would lodge a complaint with the CBD-Belapur police station, informed police inspector of Chitalsar Manpada station Sulbha Patil.

When our team called up CBD-Belapur police station, we were told that they did not receive any kidnapping complaint.

Patil added, “When one of the crime branch officials again called up the person, he replied that he does not want to register a complaint against anyone.”

