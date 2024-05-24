Thane: Man Left With 50 Stitches On Face After History-Sheeter Hits Him With Bottle At Manpada Cafe; Accused Posts Video On Social Media In Police Custody |

Thane: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Thane, a history sheeter was held for brutal assault on a 28-year-old man at a cafe in Manpada. The incident reportedly took place on May 21. According to reports, the accused posted videos on social media despite being in police custody.

Details On The Incident

Kuldip Pawar, a 28-year-old hotel management student, was enjoying an evening with friends at Cafe BunTea in Unique Vistas in the Manpada area, when the situation took a violent turn. Harun Shaikh, a resident of the Hajuri area in Wagle Estate and a known criminal with numerous cases including robbery, violations of the Arms Act and cheating, arrived at the cafe visibly intoxicated.

Trigger warning: Visuals can be disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.

Video | Goon with criminal history Harun Shiakh alleged brutally assaults 28 year hotel management student Kuldeep Pawar with bottle at Cafe Bun Tea in Manpada, Thane. Posts video from police custody saying- boss coming soon. pic.twitter.com/tYlJl44NLn — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) May 24, 2024

Harun began threatening and intimidating the youngsters at the cafe, asserting his dominance. He specifically targeted Kuldip, approaching him and starting to verbally abuse him. When Kuldip questioned Harun’s arrogant behaviour, Harun struck him with a bottle. As a friend tried to intervene, Harun swung the broken bottle at Kuldip’s face, causing severe injuries.

Victim Requires 50 Stitches On Face

Kuldip was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he required 50 stitches on his face due to the severity of the injuries. The attack left him with severe facial wounds, highlighting the brutality of the assault.

Accused Continues To Post On Social Media

Despite being taken into police custody, Harun Shaikh reportedly continued to flaunt his influence. He posted updates on social media, making bold claims like "The boss is coming soon," which added to the distress of Kuldip and his friends. This audacity not only showed his lack of remorse but also posed a challenge to law enforcement, indicating his confidence in evading serious consequences.

An FIR has been registered at Chitalsar Police Station in Thane, where the incident has been formally documented. The police are now handling the case, which has garnered widespread attention due to Harun's notorious background and his continued defiance even after the assault.