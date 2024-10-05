Thane: Man Killed For Blackmailing Woman With Nude Photos & Videos In Kopari

Representative Image |

Thane: A 33-year-old man was killed in Thane by another man for allegedly blackmailing his 20- year-old friend with nude photos and videos. The incident occurred on Friday morning in the Ashtvinayak Chowk area of Kopari.

The victim Swayam Satish Paranjape had reportedly met the woman at a wedding in April and spiked her drink, later capturing obscene images and videos. He then blackmailed her, threatening to make the material public. Distressed, the woman confided in her friend Mayur Dhumal, 24, who confronted Paranjape at his home, leading to a fatal altercation.