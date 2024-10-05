 Thane: Man Killed For Blackmailing Woman With Nude Photos & Videos In Kopari
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Man Killed For Blackmailing Woman With Nude Photos & Videos In Kopari

Thane: Man Killed For Blackmailing Woman With Nude Photos & Videos In Kopari

The victim Swayam Satish Paranjape had reportedly met the woman at a wedding in April and spiked her drink, later capturing obscene images and videos.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Thane: A 33-year-old man was killed in Thane by another man for allegedly blackmailing his 20- year-old friend with nude photos and videos. The incident occurred on Friday morning in the Ashtvinayak Chowk area of Kopari.

The victim Swayam Satish Paranjape had reportedly met the woman at a wedding in April and spiked her drink, later capturing obscene images and videos. He then blackmailed her, threatening to make the material public. Distressed, the woman confided in her friend Mayur Dhumal, 24, who confronted Paranjape at his home, leading to a fatal altercation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Launch Metro Line In Mumbai, Lay Foundation Stones Of Infrastructure Projects In...

PM Modi To Launch Metro Line In Mumbai, Lay Foundation Stones Of Infrastructure Projects In...

Bhiwandi Fire: Warehouse Goes Down In Massive Flames, Video Emerges

Bhiwandi Fire: Warehouse Goes Down In Massive Flames, Video Emerges

Mumbai Humidity To Reach Newer Heights Next Week As October Heat Hits The City: IMD Predicts

Mumbai Humidity To Reach Newer Heights Next Week As October Heat Hits The City: IMD Predicts

Japan's ODA: Tribute To Deepening India's Bonds With Mumbai Metro Line 3

Japan's ODA: Tribute To Deepening India's Bonds With Mumbai Metro Line 3

Mumbai Weather Today: October Heat Hits Dream City; Air Quality Reaches 'Moderate' Level

Mumbai Weather Today: October Heat Hits Dream City; Air Quality Reaches 'Moderate' Level