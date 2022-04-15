Thane: Man found dead in dissolver tank at manufacturing unit

Thane: A 48-year-old employee of a manufacturing unit was found dead in the dissolver tank of the plant in Kalyan taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a case of suicide has been suspected and an accidental death report has been registered.

Anil Jha, the chief operating officer of a rayon manufacturing company in Shahad, was found dead in a tank with multiple injuries on his body on Wednesday, the station house officer of Ulhasnagar police station said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death, the official added.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 09:48 AM IST