Thane man booked for child marriage, rape

Palghar: A Mumbai resident and some of his relatives have been booked in a Child Marriage Act case by Virar police in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

Nikhil Gohil, from Mazgaon in the metropolis, has also been booked for rape under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

"Gohil got 'married' to a girl though she was a minor.

He repeatedly raped her between February, 2018 and May last year. The girl's mother is a police constable and she filed a complaint with Byculla police station in Mumbai. The case was then transferred to Virar police station," another official said.

He said no arrests have been made so far and probe was underway.